Assam Board class 12 result live updates: AHSEC to release result on June 25 at 9 AM

The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) will announce Assam Board 12th Result 2020 at 9 AM on Thursday (June 25). The result will be declared on AHSEC’s official website – hsinfo.in, ahsec.nic.in.

The results will also be available at various other websites - www.asssamresult.in, www.schools9.com, www.newsnation.in, www.newsstate.com, www.iResults.net, www.EduAssam.com, www.vidyavision.com, www.exametc.com, www.ExamResults.net/assam/, www.assamresult.co.in, etc.

Students can also check the result on the official AHSEC result app, or via SMS. To get result via SMS, students will be required to send SEBA20<rollnumber> to 57766.

Around 2.34 lakh students had appeared in the class 12 exams this year, which were held from February 12 to March 14 at around 72 centres across the state. The declaration of result was delayed due to the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak and the subsequent lockdown imposed to curb the spread of the deadly virus in the country.

It may be recalled that the AHSEC Board had released results for 10th class exams on June 6.

Here are the latest and live updates of AHSEC Assam Board class 12 result:

- Here's how to check AHSEC HS 2020 results online

Steo 1: Visit AHSEC official website at ahsec.nic.in

Step 2: Fill roll number or other details on the exam admit card when asked

Step 3: Click on 'submit' option

Step 4: Your scorecard will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Candidates can download and store the soft copy of the result

- Students need to score 30% of the total marks in order to pass the exam.