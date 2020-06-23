हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Assam board result 2020

AHSEC to announce Assam Board class 12 result on June 25 at ahsec.in

The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) is scheduled to announce the Assam Board 12th Result 2020 on Thursday (June 25). 

AHSEC to announce Assam Board class 12 result on June 25 at ahsec.in

The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) is scheduled to announce the Assam Board 12th Result 2020 on Thursday (June 25). 

The declaration of result was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic and the lockdown imposed by PM Narendr Modi to curb the spread of coronavirus in the country.

Earlier, the AHSEC Board had released results for 10th class exams on June 6.

Here's how to download Assam Higher Secondary results 2020:

-Visit the official website of the Assam Board at ahsec.nic.in

-After the official announcement, the AHSEC board will share the link to check the results on its official website itself.

-Click on the link showing "Assam HS Result 2020".

-Enter your registration and date of birth details and then click on submit.

-The HS AHSEC Result 2020 will then appear on your screen. Download or take a printout of the result. 

Around 2.34 lakh students had appeared for their 12th board exams this year which were conducted between February 12 to March 14 at around 72 centres across the state.

Assam board result 2020Assam Board class 12 resultAssam Board class 12 result 2020
Chhattisgarh board class 10th, 12th results 2020: CGBSE to announce results at 11 am on June 23

