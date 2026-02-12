Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3016102https://zeenews.india.com/india/ai-171-crash-pilot-intentional-fuel-cutoff-report-captain-sumeet-sabharwal-3016102.html
NewsIndiaThe ghost in the cockpit: Italian media claims AI-171 pilot deliberately triggered fatal Ahmedabad crash
AI-171 CRASH

The ghost in the cockpit: Italian media claims AI-171 pilot deliberately triggered fatal Ahmedabad crash

A sensational report by Italy's Corriere della Sera claims Air India Flight 171 crashed after one pilot "intentionally" shut off fuel switches. Know about the cleaned-up cockpit audio, the main suspect Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, and his family's fight in the Supreme Court for a judicial inquiry.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: Feb 12, 2026, 10:41 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

The ghost in the cockpit: Italian media claims AI-171 pilot deliberately triggered fatal Ahmedabad crashItalian media claims AI-171 pilot deliberately triggered fatal Ahmedabad crash. (PHOTO: ANI)

In a shocking update on the Air India Flight 171 tragedy, an Italian media report claims that Indian investigators are likely to conclude that the crash was "almost certainly" due to an intentional act by one of the pilots. According to the Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera, the final probe report into the June 12, 2025, disaster in Ahmedabad will suggest that someone manually turned off the aircraft's fuel switches, causing a complete loss of thrust just 32 seconds after takeoff.

Audio analysis points to deliberate act

The Italian report, citing sources within Western aviation agencies, notes a breakthrough occurred following a re-analysis of the Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR) data in Washington last December.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The evidence: Cleaned-up audio recordings reportedly allowed investigators to determine which pilot operated the fuel switches.

No technical flaws: US experts assisting the probe found no situation where both engines on a Boeing 787 Dreamliner could shut down at the same time due to mechanical failure.

Intent vs. error: The report suggests that the manual movement of the switches-protected by a locking mechanism-eliminates the chance of an accidental slip or technical problem.

The role of commander Sumeet Sabharwal  

The main suspect named in the report is the aircraft’s commander, Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, who was the "Pilot Monitoring" during the flight while First Officer Clive Kunder was in control.

Data shows the engines shut down in order, starting with the left engine (located on the Captain’s side). In the last moments, while the First Officer’s control yoke was positioned to regain altitude, the Captain’s yoke stayed still, according to sources cited by Corriere.

A 'political' turning point?  

The report claims that India’s change in stance—moving away from initial theories of mechanical failure—comes from Western pressure to maintain the safety rating of the Indian aviation sector. One source described this shift as a "sustainable sacrifice" to protect the nation's wider investments in tourism and trade.

However, the final document may still use a "cautious" tone to avoid major national controversy.

Family and pilot unions reject claims

The findings have faced strong opposition from pilot associations and the family of Captain Sabharwal.

Judicial fight: Sabharwal's 91-year-old father has approached the Supreme Court, seeking an independent, court-monitored inquiry.

Allegations of cover-up: Unions have accused investigators of trying to "pin the blame" on the deceased pilots to protect the aircraft manufacturer and the airline.

Flight AI-171 remains India’s deadliest air crash in nearly thirty years, claiming 260 lives, including 19 on the ground when the plane crashed into a medical student hostel.

ALSO READKanpur Lamborghini crash: Shivam Mishra arrested after 'driver swap' attempt fails

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

India France Missile Deal
India set to buy missiles that rattled Pakistan; talks with France underway
face cleanser
Gentle Cleansing Products For Healthy Skin Care
men jeans
Top Trending Men’s Jeans from Amazon V-Day Gen Z Edit
Kajal Pencil
Best Long Lasting Kajal Pencils For Bold Eye Definition
MI VS RCB DY Patil Stadium
RCB-MI tussle as MI block DY Patil, venue uncertainty before IPL 2026
shoulder bags
Best Women’s Shoulder Bags For Daily And Office Use
Bangladesh Election 2026
Bangladesh Polls: High-stakes election amid violence, and global power play
BCB to mend ties with BCCI during India vs Pak
BCB President eyes BCCI reset as ICC plans Asian-Five meet at Ind-Pak clash
Salman Khan
Lalit Pandit recalls how Salman Khan found steps for ‘Munni Badnaam Hui’
India–US trade deal
'India–US trade deal is the biggest betrayal to farmers': Kuldeep Dhaliwal