The ghost in the cockpit: Italian media claims AI-171 pilot deliberately triggered fatal Ahmedabad crash

In a shocking update on the Air India Flight 171 tragedy, an Italian media report claims that Indian investigators are likely to conclude that the crash was "almost certainly" due to an intentional act by one of the pilots. According to the Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera, the final probe report into the June 12, 2025, disaster in Ahmedabad will suggest that someone manually turned off the aircraft's fuel switches, causing a complete loss of thrust just 32 seconds after takeoff.

Audio analysis points to deliberate act

The Italian report, citing sources within Western aviation agencies, notes a breakthrough occurred following a re-analysis of the Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR) data in Washington last December.

The evidence: Cleaned-up audio recordings reportedly allowed investigators to determine which pilot operated the fuel switches.

No technical flaws: US experts assisting the probe found no situation where both engines on a Boeing 787 Dreamliner could shut down at the same time due to mechanical failure.

Intent vs. error: The report suggests that the manual movement of the switches-protected by a locking mechanism-eliminates the chance of an accidental slip or technical problem.

The role of commander Sumeet Sabharwal

The main suspect named in the report is the aircraft’s commander, Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, who was the "Pilot Monitoring" during the flight while First Officer Clive Kunder was in control.

Data shows the engines shut down in order, starting with the left engine (located on the Captain’s side). In the last moments, while the First Officer’s control yoke was positioned to regain altitude, the Captain’s yoke stayed still, according to sources cited by Corriere.

A 'political' turning point?

The report claims that India’s change in stance—moving away from initial theories of mechanical failure—comes from Western pressure to maintain the safety rating of the Indian aviation sector. One source described this shift as a "sustainable sacrifice" to protect the nation's wider investments in tourism and trade.

However, the final document may still use a "cautious" tone to avoid major national controversy.

Family and pilot unions reject claims

The findings have faced strong opposition from pilot associations and the family of Captain Sabharwal.

Judicial fight: Sabharwal's 91-year-old father has approached the Supreme Court, seeking an independent, court-monitored inquiry.

Allegations of cover-up: Unions have accused investigators of trying to "pin the blame" on the deceased pilots to protect the aircraft manufacturer and the airline.

Flight AI-171 remains India’s deadliest air crash in nearly thirty years, claiming 260 lives, including 19 on the ground when the plane crashed into a medical student hostel.

