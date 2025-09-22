Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2963127https://zeenews.india.com/india/ai-171-crash-supreme-court-calls-pilot-error-narrative-unfortunate-2963127.html
NewsIndia
AIR INDIA PILOT

AI 171 Crash: Supreme Court Calls ‘Pilot Error’ Narrative ‘Unfortunate’

The Supreme Court called the “pilot error” claim “unfortunate,” sought responses from aviation authorities, and reviewed a PIL by Safety Matters Foundation, while expressing caution over full public disclosure of investigation data.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 22, 2025, 02:38 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

AI 171 Crash: Supreme Court Calls ‘Pilot Error’ Narrative ‘Unfortunate’

In a significant update, the Supreme Court on Monday described the “pilot error” narrative following the AI 171 crash as “unfortunate” and has sought responses from the Centre and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) regarding a petition calling for an independent investigation into the tragedy.

The bench, comprising Justices Surya Kant and N.K. Singh, has sought responses from the Union Civil Aviation Ministry, the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) in the matter.

Earlier, in July released a preliminary report on the incident that claimed 265 lives.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

(Also Read: Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Who Was Sumit Sabharwal, Pilot Of Air India Flight AI 171 That Crashed In Gujarat?)

According to multiple media reports, the preliminary report highlighted a conversation between Captain Sumeet Sabharwal and First Officer Clive Kundar. The cockpit audio reportedly captured one pilot asking, “Why did you cut off?” to which the other replied, “I didn’t.” This has fueled speculation that pilot error may have been responsible for the disaster.

The Court issued a notice on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by Safety Matters Foundation, an NGO dedicated to promoting aviation safety in India.

However, the Court expressed reservations regarding the NGO’s request to make all investigation materials public, including recorded fault messages and technical advisories related to the aircraft involved.
 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh