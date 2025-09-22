AI 171 Crash: Supreme Court Calls ‘Pilot Error’ Narrative ‘Unfortunate’

In a significant update, the Supreme Court on Monday described the “pilot error” narrative following the AI 171 crash as “unfortunate” and has sought responses from the Centre and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) regarding a petition calling for an independent investigation into the tragedy.

The bench, comprising Justices Surya Kant and N.K. Singh, has sought responses from the Union Civil Aviation Ministry, the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) in the matter.

Earlier, in July released a preliminary report on the incident that claimed 265 lives.

According to multiple media reports, the preliminary report highlighted a conversation between Captain Sumeet Sabharwal and First Officer Clive Kundar. The cockpit audio reportedly captured one pilot asking, “Why did you cut off?” to which the other replied, “I didn’t.” This has fueled speculation that pilot error may have been responsible for the disaster.

The Court issued a notice on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by Safety Matters Foundation, an NGO dedicated to promoting aviation safety in India.

However, the Court expressed reservations regarding the NGO’s request to make all investigation materials public, including recorded fault messages and technical advisories related to the aircraft involved.

