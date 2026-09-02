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AI-171 probe in final stage, report being finalised under international rules: Ram Mohan Naidu

The AAIB investigation into the June 2025 Air India AI-171 crash in Ahmedabad has entered its final stage, with the final report expected soon as the probe remains under Supreme Court scrutiny.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 02, 2026, 07:51 AM IST|Updated: Sep 02, 2026, 07:52 AM IST
AI-171 probe in final stage, report being finalised under international rules: Ram Mohan Naidu
Image Credit: IANS

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AI-171 probe in final stage, report being finalised under international rules: Ram Mohan Naidu
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