AI Action Summit: PM Modi Deliberates On Job Losses Due To AI; Warns Against Deepfakes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday addressed the AI Action Summit at the Grand Palais in Paris and called for unity among the stakeholders. There should be unity in the vision and purpose of the stakeholders, said PM Modi while welcoming the decision to set up the AI Foundation at the council for sustainable AI. PM Modi also said that India would be happy to host the next AI Action Summit.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also highlighted the potential risk of Artificial Intelligence such as deepfakes and disinformation and urged world leaders to democratise the technology and re-skilling the people. Addressing the AI Summit in Paris on Tuesday, PM Modi emphasised that the technology must be rooted in the local ecosystem and should enhance trust and transparency making them more people-centric to tackle the concerns related to cyber security.

Speaking about the job losses due to the increasing use of AI, the Prime Minister urged that skilling and re-skilling of people is needed to tackle such issues. "Loss of jobs is AI's most feared disruption, but history has shown that work does not disappear due to technology, only its nature changes. We need to invest in skilling and re-skilling our people for an AI-driven future," PM Modi said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also shared that India is building its own Large Language Model. PM Modi said that the unique public-private partnership model is made available to Indian start-ups at an affordable cost. "India is building its own large language model considering our diversity. We also have a unique public-private partnership model for pooling resources like compute power. It is made available to our startups and researchers at an affordable cost. India is ready to share its experience and expertise to ensure that AI future is for good and for all," the Prime Minister said.

Stressing that India is at the dawn of the AI age, PM Modi said that machines can never overpower humans. "We are at the dawn of the AI age that will shape the course of humanity. Some people worry about machines becoming superior in intelligence to humans. But no one holds the key to our collective future and shared destiny other than us humans. That sense of responsibility must guide us," he said.

The Prime Minister said that India has built a digital public infrastructure is open and accessible to all.