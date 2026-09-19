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AI catches power thieves in Maharashtra: 27,964 cases worth Rs 66 crore found in 3 months

The AI system , which was used, analyses over 50 technical indicators to flag suspicious consumption patterns, while digital tracking tools help teams record inspections, billing and recovery in real time.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 19, 2026, 02:51 AM IST|Updated: Sep 19, 2026, 02:53 AM IST
AI catches power thieves in Maharashtra: 27,964 cases worth Rs 66 crore found in 3 months
Image Credit: Representational image. (AI)

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AI catches power thieves in Maharashtra: 27,964 cases worth Rs 66 crore found in 3 months
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