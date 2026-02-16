AI Impact Summit 2026: Delhi traffic police issues advisory - Check what routes to avoid

AI Impact Summit 2026: Ahead of the AI Impact Summit 2026 in the national capital, the Delhi Traffic Police has announced traffic restrictions and diversions across several areas, cautioning commuters. The advisory lists routes to avoid and alternative corridors to ease movement during the high-profile event.

Traffic movement in parts of the national capital could be affected during the AI Impact Summit 2026.

Delhi traffic police's advisory

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Delhi traffic police shared an advisory on Saturday and informed about what routes to avoid, suggested routes for railway stations, airports, and more while the summit would be held in the city.

Sharing the detailed advisory in an image, the traffic police stated, "In view of AI Impact Summit-2026 to be held from 16 Feb, 2026 to 20 Feb, 2026, certain traffic restrictions will be effective in Delhi."

"Commuters are requested to avoid the mentioned routes and plan their journey accordingly," the Police added.

Delhi airport advisory

Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport on Monday issued a passenger advisory ahead of the India AI Summit at Bharat Mandapam, warning travellers of possible traffic congestion and delays to and from the airport, and advised using the metro for convenient access.

In a post on X, Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) advised passengers to plan their journeys due to major events in the national capital that could disrupt road traffic.

"In view of major events in Delhi that may impact travel to and from the airport, travelers are advised to plan their journey accordingly and consider alternative public transport options," the advisory read.

Passengers were advised to use the Delhi Metro to avoid inconvenience. The airport operator recommended the Magenta Line for access to Terminal 1 and the Airport Express Line for Terminals 2 and 3 or other available services to avoid inconvenience.

I&B Ministry issues traffic advisory

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Sunday issued a traffic advisory ahead of the India AI Impact Summit 2026.

In an advisory posted on X, the Ministry urged delegates attending the summit at Bharat Mandapam and Sushma Swaraj Bhawan to use public transport due to limited parking availability and revised gate access arrangements.

"Delegates attending #IndiaAIImpactSummit2026 at Bharat Mandapam and Sushma Swaraj Bhawan are advised to use public transport due to limited parking and revised gate access. Please plan your arrival as per the updated entry protocols and cooperate with security personnel for smooth conduct of the event," the advisory stated.

The Ministry also requested that attendees adhere to the updated entry protocols and entry timings communicated for both venues to ensure smooth movement and security coordination during the high-profile international event.

India-AI Impact Summit 2026

The India-AI Impact Summit will be held from February 16 to 20 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, marking the first global AI summit to be hosted in the 'Global South'.

Meanwhile, 20 leaders from around the globe are set to participate in the India-AI Impact Summit 2026, according to a statement of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

The statement also stated that Ministerial delegations from over 45 countries will participate in the Summit, with the UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, and Senior Officials from several international organisations joining the deliberations.

The leaders include the Prime Minister of Bhutan, Tshering Tobgay; President of Brazil, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva; Prime Minister of Croatia, Andrej Plenkovic; President of Estonia, Alar Karis; Prime Minister of Finland, Petteri Orpo; President of France, Emmanuel Macron; Prime Minister of Greece, Kyriakos Mitsotakis; Vice President of Guyana, Bharrat Jagdeo; and Prime Minister of Kazakhstan, Olzhas Bektenov.

(with ANI inputs)