AI, Media Transformations To Take Center Stage At The 3rd Digital News Publishers Association (DNPA) Conclave

Media Transformations in the Age of AI is going to be the subject of this year's DNPA Conclave 2025 scheduled to be held on 27th February in New Delhi. The daylong conference will bring together the best minds from across the world to explore the future of digital news media, emerging possibilities and the various contours of the challenges AI presents. Through various keynote sessions, panel discussions and expert presentations, the conclave aims to decode various critical issues, future strategies, opportunities and models that can power an equitable, inclusive and sustainable digital media ecosystem in an era of rapid technological advancement.

Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Minister for Railways, I&B and MEITY will deliver the keynote address as the chief guest for the occasion. The conclave would also see the participation of Mr. Michael McNamara, Member, European Parliament & Co-Chair of the EU’s AI Working Group, Secretary of MEITY, Mr. S Krishnan, Secretary of Ministry I&B, Mr. Sanjay Jaju, besides a galaxy of thought leaders from the field of technology, marketing mavens, advertising experts, new age innovators and leaders from associations, regulatory bodies etc.

DNPA, the apex industry body representing the digital platforms of India’s top 20 print and TV media houses, comprises Network 18, India Today, Dainik Bhaskar, Amar Ujala, Indian Express, Times of India, Hindustan Times, Malayala Manorama, NDTV Ltd, Eenadu, Dainik Jagran, The New Indian Express, Lokmat, ABP Group, Zee Media, Mathrubhumi, India TV, Deccan Herald, Free Press Journal, and The Hindu.

Over the past 2 years, the conclave has witnessed tremendous success. Both the conclaves were instrumental in highlighting various concerns that have been impacting the growth of digital media in India, before policy makers and other stakeholders.

The daylong conclave will bring together the best minds from across the world to explore the future of digital news media, the possibilities and the various contours of the challenges it faces in the times of AI. Through various keynote sessions, panel discussions and expert presentations, the conclave aims to decode various critical issues, challenges, future strategies, opportunities and models that can power an equitable, inclusive and sustainable digital media ecosystem in the rapidly changing world of technology.

Eminent India Inc stalwarts - Mohit Joshi, CEO, Havas Media, Amiya Swarup, Partner, Marketing Advisory EY, Rajiv Dubey, Vice President, Marketing, Dabur and Sai Narayan, Chief Marketing Officer, Policybazaar.com will delve into how AI is placing the bets in redefining digital ad spends and its cost dynamics.

Ankush Sabharwal, Founder, CoRover AI, Kawaljit Singh Bedi, FRAMMER AI, Siddharth Srinivasan - GTM, ElevenLabs - Audio AI will discuss how AI is swiftly reshaping content creation in the digital news discourse, making it richer, interactive and compelling.

While AI is a potent thrust having the capability to uplift media processes, the immediate need is to control misinformation, deepfakes and authorship concerns especially in the realm of digital news media. Sharing their valuable perspectives on this topic will be Durga Raghunath, Head, News Partnerships, India and SE Asia at Google and Jency Jacob, Managing Editor - Boom Live on the importance of fact checking in news, the need of which is now more than ever.

As AI-driven content creation becomes more sophisticated, the debate over AI vs. Human Journalism has never been more relevant. At the Storyboard18 DNPA Conclave 2025, top news anchors from India’s leading news networks will engage in a thought-provoking discussion on the boundaries between AI-generated content and human journalism. This much anticipated session will critically examine where we draw the line between technological efficiency and the irreplaceable human touch in journalism.

The concern of making AI an effective yet responsible tool has long been synonymous with the advent of the technology itself. While AI is fast permeating our media environment enabling deeper customer engagement, cost optimization and operational efficiencies, the prompt requirement is to develop frameworks and chart processes which enable a healthy and ethical use of AI.

From stimulating a wide range of engaging conversations to providing a credible platform to AI startup founders to showcase their AI led innovations which will possibly set new benchmarks of excellence for the future of media, Storyboard18 DNPA Conclave2025 promises to have them all.

To know more, click here https://www.storyboard18.com/dnpa-conclave-awards-2025