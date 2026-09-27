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AI on the battlefield, $30,000 drones and no safe zones: How India is preparing for next-gen warfare

CDS General NS Raja Subramani explained how AI, cyber capabilities, drones, integrated air defence and joint operations are changing India’s military planning. He also discussed sovereign AI systems, counter-drone technology, defence startups and the need for faster development and large-scale production of new military technologies.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Sep 27, 2026, 09:06 PM IST|Updated: Sep 27, 2026, 09:06 PM IST
AI on the battlefield, $30,000 drones and no safe zones: How India is preparing for next-gen warfare
Image Credit: Chief of Defence Staff General NS Raja Subramani. (Photo: ANI)

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Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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