In a case that highlights how technology can increasingly help solve criminal cases, the Haryana Police deployed Artificial Intelligence to hunt down rapists within hours. Detailing the case, Dr Rajshri Singh, CP Jhajjar, said that the incident happened post midnight when the girl and her uncle were walking towards their home.

“At two o'clock in the morning, a girl got off a bus from Uttar Pradesh with her uncle, and the uncle called his son, who lives here in Bahadurgarh, and asked him to come and pick them up. In the meantime, while they were walking, they reached a roadside eatery (dhaba). Some boys were following them, and they dragged the girl inside the dhaba,” said the Police officer.

She added that since the dhaba was closed, the men took advantage of the situation. “The dhaba was not operational at that time and was deserted. Taking advantage of the situation, they gang-raped her there, which was captured on the DVR (Digital Video Recorder). The CCTV cameras were working at that time,” she said.

The Police officer informed that when the victim, along with her family, reached the police station, a swift action was initiated to nab the culprits. “The girl was provided with legal aid and counselling. After that, her statement was recorded. She confirmed that a gang rape had taken place,” she said.

“We apprehended four boys within eight hours. One boy is still at large, and we need to apprehend him. They currently live in Bahadurgarh, but they are originally from Bihar. After committing the gang rape at night, they bought liquor. They had Rs 100 in cash, and they paid the remaining Rs 30 through Paytm. After tracing the Paytm number, everything was revealed about who these people were, and the chain of events unfolded in this way. We solved this entire case using AI technology,” she said.