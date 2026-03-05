AI-generated war propaganda: How radicals are using the Iran conflict to target Indian youth

Indian intelligence agencies have flagged a coordinated radicalisation drive aimed at the country's youth, with radical elements deploying AI-generated propaganda videos to exploit the ongoing war.

This development comes as the Israel-US-Iran conflict, which began with the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, enters its second week.

The chatter has been picked up across several channels, with notable activity reported in Uttar Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, and Kerala. An Intelligence Bureau official told IANS that radical elements have been preparing AI-generated videos and circulating them in multiple Indian languages - Malayalam for Kerala audiences, Kashmiri or Koshur for those in Kashmir, and Hindi for Uttar Pradesh. Content in Urdu and other Indian languages is also being created, signalling plans to further expand reach.

Officials noted that the targeting is not limited to Shia Muslims. Sunnis are also being targeted, with the ultimate aim of instigating the radicalised youth into carrying out attacks inside India.

Following the death of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the Centre had already issued an advisory warning that radical elements would attempt to infiltrate prayer meetings and solidarity rallies. Mourning processions held by Shia communities in Hyderabad, Mumbai, Lucknow, and Delhi are being closely watched, as officials expect more such gatherings in the days ahead.

Beyond videos, intelligence agencies are keeping a close eye on online influencers running religious and cultural channels, who may attempt to slip in incitement-oriented messages, IANS reported. Narratives around Shia genocide and attacks on the Umma are among the themes being used as radicalisation triggers.

Groups such as the Islamic State and Al-Qaeda, despite ideological differences with Shias, are also expected to exploit the situation to push their own agendas, framing both the United States and Israel as enemies of Islam.

Platforms like X, WhatsApp, and Telegram are being actively used to spread these messages. Officials say the messaging is currently subtle, suggesting that these elements are testing the waters before escalating to open calls for violence.

ISI-backed elements are also said to be part of the network. Agencies believe the larger objective is not an immediate strike but a longer game, building a pool of self-radicalised individuals who can eventually be activated for lone wolf attacks in India. Encrypted communications and financial flows are being closely monitored as the situation develops.

(With IANS inputs)