AI Watchdogs, CCTV Cameras And More: Every Terror Suspect Under Scanner On Amarnath Route

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): Following the deadly terror attack Baisaran meadow on April 22, security forces have deployed facial recognition systems (FRS) along the Pahalgam route for the holy Amarnath Yatra 2025 to bolster pilgrim safety.

“This time, Amarnath Yatra has been made secure with the help of Artificial Intelligence. Every terrorist and terrorist aide will be under strict surveillance,” a top official said.

The FRS identifies blacklisted individuals, including active terrorists and suspected overground workers, by analysing facial features from surveillance camera feeds and matching them against a centralised database. When a flagged person is detected, a hooter triggers an alert. It enables security personnel to take immediate action and neutralise the threat in real-time.

A similar system is being installed along the Baltal route before the Yatra begins on July 3, 2025 and ends on August 9, 2025.

The FRS has already been fully implemented along the 48-km traditional Pahalgam axis leading to the Amarnath cave shrine. The setup uses high-resolution surveillance cameras to capture facial data, which is cross-referenced with a database of persons of interest.

The FRS likely employs advanced algorithms for facial feature mapping that can function under diverse lighting conditions and dense crowds. However, technical specifics remain classified for operational reasons.

Security personnel have undergone specialised training to operate the FRS effectively and respond instantly to alerts. The Unified Command structure ensures seamless inter-agency coordination, with daily security briefings to assess and counter emerging threats.

The Amarnath Yatra has been targeted in multiple terror attacks over the years – 30 pilgrims were killed in Pahalgam in 2000, 13 pilgrims died in Sheshnag in 2001, 9 were killed in Nunwan in 2002 and 8 pilgrims were killed in a bus attack near Anantnag in 2017.

These repeated attacks have led to the adoption of AI-based surveillance technologies, including FRS, to prevent such tragedies from recurring.

A top official stated, “This is part of broader security measures, including RFID tagging and CCTV surveillance, prompted by the Pahalgam terror attack, in which 26 people were killed.”

Despite security concerns, over 3.5 lakh pilgrims have already registered for this year’s pilgrimage. This reflects the unwavering religious devotion among followers of Lord Shiva, determined to complete the sacred journey.