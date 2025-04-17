Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2026: The General Secretary of AIADMK, Edappadi K Palaniswami, on Wednesday, explained that there will be no coalition government in Tamil Nadu if the AIADMK-BJP alliance wins the Assembly Polls of 2026. His statement comes days after Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced an alliance with the AIADMK in the presence of EPS. Shah also said that in Tamil Nadu, EPS will lead the NDA. Then what does Palaniswami's remark mean?

Edappadi recently clarified that Shah never said there would be an AIADMK-BJP coalition government in the state. Edappadi said, "Shah did not say that (a coalition government). The issue had been misunderstood by the media, which makes 'tricks'," he alleged, and requested the media to drop the "tricks."

Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2026: The General Secretary of AIADMK, Edappadi K Palaniswami, on Wednesday, explained that there will be no coalition government in Tamil Nadu if the AIADMK-BJP alliance wins the Assembly Polls of 2026. His statement comes days after Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced an alliance with the AIADMK in the presence of EPS. Shah also said that in Tamil Nadu, EPS will lead the NDA. Then what does Palaniswami's remark mean?

Edappadi recently clarified that Shah never said there would be an AIADMK-BJP coalition government in the state. Edappadi said, "Shah did not say that (a coalition government). The issue had been misunderstood by the media, which makes 'tricks'," he alleged, and requested the media to drop the "tricks."

In Tamil Nadu, the current party in power, DMK, and the opposition AIADMK have formed electoral alliances earlier. However, the state has never witnessed a coalition government that shared power.

AIADMK-BJP Alliance In Tamil Nadu

Edappadi also stated that Shah on April 11 had declared that the AIADMK-BJP alliance would win the upcoming assembly elections, and a government would be formed, but that it does not mean a coalition government will be formed. The AIADMK leader reportedly ruled out a 'power-sharing' dynamic with the BJP if the alliance wins the elections next year.

#WATCH | Chennai, Tamil Nadu: On NDA alliance for Tamil Nadu Vidhan Sabha elections, Union Home Minister Amit Shah says, "These elections will be contested under the leadership of PM Modi on a national level and under the leadership of AIADMK leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami on the… pic.twitter.com/NHgNC4SviR

Explaining the national-state level leadership plan of the alliance, Edappadi said, "You must understand, the matter is clear." However, EPS's remark has sent the BJP running for a cover.

According to PTI, Tamil Nadu BJP Chief Nainar Nagenthran stated that Shah and Edappadi would together take a call on the matter. He also clarified that the negotiation for the alliance was held by the national leadership of the BJP.

The Indian Express reported that this clarification by the party leadership came after some AIADMK leaders and other people thought that Shah's speech was a hint of power-sharing. On the other hand, a BJP leader commented that the alliance was 'tactical' and 'not emotional'.

No Place For Coalition Govt In Tamil Nadu?

Senior AIADMK leader M Thambidurai on Thursday remarked that there was no place for the coalition government in Tamil Nadu and the AIADMK chief will form the government "alone" next year should the NDA win.

As per PTI, Thambidurai was talking to reporters in Chennai as he pointed to Edappadi, ruling out the possibility of a coalition government in the state. AIADMK leaders are of the opinion that the BJP and the AIADMK still lack the emotional chemistry necessary for power sharing and thus, at present, the alliance is making sense only arithmetically.

(With agency inputs)