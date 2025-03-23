AIADMK Calls JAC Meeting On Delimitation 'Big Drama', Says, 'BJP, DMK Playing Politics'

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) National Spokesperson Kovai Sathyan criticised the BJP and DMK following the Joint Action Committee (JAC) meeting on the delimitation issue, stating that both parties were staging a drama for political mileage ahead of 2026 elections.

"Yesterday's meeting was nothing but a big drama. The letter which CM Stalin wrote to them extending invitations stated that they are not against delimitation whereas in Tamil Nadu DMK's propaganda is delimitation is detrimental to TN," Kovai Sathyan said, ANI reported.

Sathyan highlighted that Tamil Nadu's current shares of MPs stands at 7.18 per cent and the part insists that this proportion should remain unchanged.

"This resolution was intentionally left out by DMK when we attended the all-party meeting. They are desperate to set this issue as the tone for the upcoming 2026 elections. The BJP and DMK are playing politics to their own benefit to the political gallery of their own followers," he further added.

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy also criticised the proposed delimitation process and said, "Constituency delimitation is a punishment for performing better."