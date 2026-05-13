EPS cracks whip: 25 AIADMK leaders removed after backing Vijay in floor test

Cracking the whip on internal dissent, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) chief Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) on Wednesday expelled 25 senior leaders who revolted against the party leadership. The decision came after the group defied an official party whip to back Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay’s government during a high-stakes floor test. High-profile names among those removed include S.P. Velumani, C.V. Shanmugam, and Natham R. Viswanathan.

The harsh disciplinary action followed a dramatic session in the Tamil Nadu Assembly where the rebel legislators voted in favor of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government, despite a clear directive from the AIADMK leadership to oppose the motion.

Also Read: The ultimate showdown: How CM Vijay conquered the floor test and what it exposed about his rivals to the entire nation

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Vijay wins trust vote with 144 Votes

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister and TVK chief C. Joseph Vijay successfully proved his majority, securing 144 votes, comfortably crossing the 118-seat threshold in the 234-member Assembly.

The victory was made possible by a strategic coalition and internal fissures within the opposition. The TVK’s core support came from its post-poll alliance partners, including the Congress, Left parties, VCK, and IUML. This base was further bolstered by the 25 AIADMK rebels and one MLA from the AMMK.

In contrast, 22 AIADMK MLAs loyal to EPS voted against the motion. The voting saw 59 DMK MLAs, led by Udhayanidhi Stalin, staging a walkout before the process began, while five members, including four from the PMK and the lone BJP MLA, remained neutral or abstained.

"The whistle has changed history"

A triumphant CM Vijay addressed the Assembly following the results, asserting that his government would be defined by its commitment to all citizens.

“The whistle (TVK symbol) has changed history," Vijay stated. "If some wish to label this a minority government, we accept it happily. Our priority is to protect the interests of minorities and govern equally for everyone.”

The road to the floor test

The floor test was mandated by Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar after the TVK emerged as the single-largest party in the recent elections but fell short of a solo majority with 108 seats.

Because the government was formed through a fresh post-poll alliance, constitutional convention required a formal demonstration of strength on the floor of the House. Under the Governor's directive, the administration was given until May 13 to prove its majority—a deadline it met today with the help of the now-expelled AIADMK members.

Tamil Nadu assembly election result

Vijay's TVK shattered the state’s 50-year-old bipolar political structure, emerging as the single largest party with 107 seats. By contesting alone and refusing to align with the “Dravidian giants,” Vijay achieved what many thought was impossible, putting both the DMK (59 seats) and AIADMK (47 seats) to the background for the first time since 1967.

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