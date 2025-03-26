AIADMK To Join Hands With BJP For Tamil Nadu Polls? Palaniswami Says THIS After Meeting Amit Shah

With Tamil Nadu polls in sight, the meeting with All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader Edappadi K Palaniswami and Union Home Minister Amit Shah sparked speculations of a reunion with the BJP. After meeting Shah, former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami said he discussed the Enforcement Directorate case on the alleged scam involving the state-run liquor corporation, TASMAC, during his meeting and urged for a detailed inquiry.

Palaniswami, also known as EPS in the state, dismissed rumours about possible alliance between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the AIADMK for the Tamil Nadu assembly elections 2026.

"There is nothing related to alliance. We came here for people issues. Only the media is giving news about alliances for sensationalism. There is still one year for the election," Palaniswami said.

EPS said that he will only consider talks of an alliance after the election dates are announced. "Is election date is announced to speak about the alliance? In 2019 and 2021 we spoke about alliance only near to election. Alliance and ideology are different. Our ideology is constant and alliance would be based on circumstances. Circumstances only decide the alliance. There is still one year for election," he said.

The Tamil Nadu Assembly elections are set to take place in 2026. After the passing of J. Jayalalithaa in 2016, the AIADMK formed an alliance with the BJP. However, the DMK emerged victorious in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the 2021 Assembly elections, and the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The AIADMK and BJP contested the 2021 state elections together, with the BJP securing four seats. However, the AIADMK ended its alliance with the BJP in 2023.t