As part of the AIADMK’s statewide campaign titled “Let Us Protect the People, Let Us Save Tamil Nadu,” party General Secretary and former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) on Sunday campaigned in the Tiruporur and Sholinganallur Assembly constituencies, launching a sharp attack on the ruling DMK government and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin.

Addressing a public meeting in Tiruporur, Palaniswami referred to Chief Minister Stalin’s earlier challenge, questioning whether the AIADMK had achieved even “five per cent” of its promises while in power.

“It was the AIADMK government that created the Kallakurichi district. We did not fulfil just five per cent — we fulfilled 95 per cent of the promises made to the people,” he said.

In contrast, he alleged that the DMK government had failed to implement even five per cent of its own election promises. The AIADMK leader also criticised the ruling party’s handling of employment schemes.

He recalled that the DMK had promised to increase the number of workdays under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) from 100 to 150 after coming to power.

“Not only did they fail to keep that promise, but today they are projecting the continuation of the 100-day scheme itself as a major achievement,” he said.

Palaniswami asserted that it was the AIADMK government that persuaded the Centre to increase the guaranteed workdays from 100 to 125.

“When we return to power, we will further raise it to 150 days, ensure uninterrupted employment and increase wages,” he said.

Referring to the Covid-19 pandemic, Palaniswami said the AIADMK government had efficiently managed the crisis and safeguarded the people.

“During the pandemic, we ensured that every ration card holder received Rs 2,500 so families could celebrate Pongal with dignity. Under the present government, not even a single rupee was given during the last Pongal,” he alleged.

Outlining future welfare measures, the AIADMK leader promised that his party would provide Rs 5,000 to all ration card holders during Pongal, Rs 25,000 as financial assistance to women, subsidised two-wheelers, Rs 50,000 as marriage assistance, and free silk sarees for women during Deepavali.

Concluding his address, Palaniswami said the AIADMK’s mission was to protect the people of Tamil Nadu, restore good governance and bring the state back onto the path of development and stability.