AIAPGET 2022 Admit Card RELEASED at aiapget.nta.ac.in- Direct link to download here

AIAPGET 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued the All India AYUSH Postgraduate Entrance Test, AIAPGET 2022 admit card. Registered candidates can download their admit cards directly from aipget.nta.ac.in.The graduates must bring the hard copy of their AIAPGET 2022 hall tickets with them to the testing location. Candidates will not be allowed to sit for the AIAPGET 2022 exam without the admit card. Through AIAPGET 2022 scores, admission to approximately 2,274 seats in AYUSH, NTA will conduct AIAPGET 2022 on October 15, 2022.

"Candidate must not mutilate the Admit Card or change any entry made therein. Issue of Admit Card, however, shall not necessarily mean acceptance of eligibility which shall be further scrutinized at subsequent stages of the admission process," NTA notification mentioned. ALSO READ: KCET Counselling 2022: First round mock allotment result RELEASED

AIAPGET 2022 Admit Card: Here;s how to download

Go to the official website, aiapget.nta.ac.in.

Click on the AIAPGET admit card download link

Enter the application number, date of birth, and security pin

The hall ticket will be displayed on the screen

Verify the details on the admit card

For future reference, take at least three to four printouts of the AIAPGET 2022 admit cards

AIAPGET 2022 Exam: Documents required

Without verification of these documents, no one will be allowed to take the test.

Printout of AIAPGET 2022 admits card by NTA

One passport-size photograph to paste on the attendance sheet (same as uploaded in the application form)

One Authorised photo ID - PAN card/Driving license/Passport/Aadhaar Card (with photo)/Aadhaar enrolment number/Ration card

PwD certificate, if applicable, from the competent authority.

The city intimation slip for the AIAPGET 2022 exam was already provided by NTA. The exam city intimation slip is available for download on the official website, aiapget.nta.ac.in. Two shifts will be held during AIAPGET 2022; the first shift (Ayurveda) will take place from 10 am to 12 noon and the second shift will take place from 3 pm to 5 pm. The 480-mark exam will be made up of objective questions.