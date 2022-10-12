NewsIndia
AIAPGET 2022

AIAPGET 2022 advance city intimation slip RELEASED on aiapget.nta.nic.in- Direct link to download here

All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Examination, AIAPGET 2022 advance city intimation slip is released, scroll down for the direct link to download city slip.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 12, 2022, 03:24 PM IST|Source: Bureau

AIAPGET 2022: All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Examination, AIAPGET 2022 advance city intimation slip is released. The National Testing Agency, NTA has issued the AIAPGET 2022 exam city slip link on the official website-- aiapget.nta.nic.in. Candidates who are going to appear for the exam can check and download their exam city slip using the application number and date of birth. In accordance with the latest information, the candidates may note that this is not the AIAPGET admit card 2022. Applicants are only being notified of the city where the Examination Centre will be located in advance.

Direct link to Intimation slip

AIAPGET 2022 Advance City Intimation Slip: Here's How to download

Go to the official website--aiapget.nta.nic.in

On the appeared homepage, click on the AIAPGET 2022 advance city intimation slip link

A new login page would open

Key in your application number and date of birth

Submit details and access your exam city slip

Download and take a print out of the same for future references

AIAPGET 2022 admit cards can only be downloaded after release by registered candidates.The AIAPGET admit card 2022 comprises important information such as the test city, exam centre address, exam date, and time. Read further about the AIAPGET 2022 exam city centre allotment and admit card.

aiapget 2022AiapgetAyurvedaHomeopathyExam ScheduleSiddhaAyurveda ExamexamsNational Testing AgencyNTAUnaniAiapget

