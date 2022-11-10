topStoriesenglish
AIAPGET 2022 Result, Final Answer Key RELEASED at aiapget.nta.nic.in- Direct link to download here

AIAPGET 2022: The challenges put up by candidates for the tentative answer key between October 22 and October 25, 2022, served as the basis for the creation of the final answer key.

 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 10, 2022, 10:03 AM IST|Source: Bureau

AIAPGET 2022: National Testing Agency, NTA has declared the AIAPGET 2022 Result! Candidates who appeared for the All India AYUSH Post Graduate Entrance Test, AIAPGET 2022 Exam can now view their results for the same. The final answer keys have also been made available for candidates on the official websites, aiapget.nta.ac.in and nta.ac.in, along with the AIAPGET Result. The AIAGPET 2022 Result was announced on November 9, 2022, in accordance with the official notification released by NTA. The complaints made by candidates in the tentative answer keys served as the foundation for the creation of the final answer key.

Candidates can access the final answer key for the AIAPGET 2022 by clicking on the direct link provided above. The challenges put up by candidates for the tentative answer key between October 22 and October 25, 2022, served as the basis for the creation of the final answer key.

AIAPGET 2022 Result, final answer key: Here’s how to download

  • Visit the official website – aiapget.nta.ac.in
  • On the homepage, click on the link for AIAPGET 2022 Result
  • Enter your application number, date of birth and other details asked for
  • Your AIAPGET 2022 Result will be displayed on the screen
  • Download and take a printout for future references

AIAPGET Result 2022; direct link here

AIAPGET Answer Key 2022; direct link here

Ayurveda, Homeopathy, Siddha, and Unani postgraduate admissions need to pass the AIAPGET 2022 Exam. A total of 33,634 applicants enrolled for the test; 31,673 of them applicants took the AIAPGET Exam.

