AIBE XVII 17 Admit Card 2023 (SOON): BCI Hall Ticket to be out Today at allindiabarexamination.com- Steps to Download Here

AIBE XVII 17 Admit Card 2023: The All India Bar Examination (AIBE) XVII exam admit card will be released by the Bar Council of India (BCI) today, January 30, 2023. Candidates will be able to download the AIBE XVII admission card 2023 from the official websites - barcouncilofindia.org or allindiabarexamination.com - once it is released. To access the AIBE 2023 admission card, candidates must input their relevant credentials. Candidates had from January 21, 2023, to January 25, 2023, to validate their information for the admission card. BCI also requested that candidates upload their enrollment certificates.

AIBE XVII 17 Admit Card 2023: Here's how to download

First of all, visit the official website – allindiabarexamination.com or barcouncilofindia.org

Then on the homepage, click on the AIBE 2023 admit card link.

Enter the necessary credentials on the page that appears.

The AIBE XVII admit card 2023 will get displayed.

Download and take a printout of the admit card and carry it on the exam day.

The AIBE XVII test will be held in offline mode on February 5, 2023. Candidates must bring their admission card to the exam along with one of the following acceptable ID proofs: aadhaar card, enrollment slip, passport, driver's licence, or advocate enrolment ID with the State Bar Council.