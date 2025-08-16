AICC Appoints HS Lucky As observer For Jharkhand Under 'Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan'

The All India Congress Committee (AICC) has appointed HS Lucky, President of the Chandigarh Pradesh Congress Committee, as Observer for the state of Jharkhand under the party's Sangathan Srijan programme.

A formal communication to this effect was issued by K C Venugopal, General Secretary (Organisation), AICC, following the approval of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge.

As part of his assignment, HS Lucky will be entrusted with the responsibility of recommending names for District Congress Committee Presidents in Jharkhand, in line with the party's ongoing organisational restructuring initiative.

Expressing gratitude to the party leadership for the faith reposed in him, Lucky said, "I thank Congress President Shri Mallikarjun Kharge ji, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi ji, General Secretary (Organisation) Shri KC Venugopal ji, and the AICC leadership for entrusting me with this important responsibility. I assure the leadership that I will do my best to strengthen the organisation and take forward the vision of the party."

Apart from this, AICC has also approved the appointment of the observers for Punjab, Odisha, and Uttarakhand.

Earlier in June, seeking to revamp the party's Madhya Pradesh unit as part of the party's Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi used the example of horses to differentiate between workers and leaders who are slogging for the party and those who are not and need to retire.

Rahul Gandhi, who is Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, first illustrated the difference between a "wedding horse" and a "race horse" and how states sometimes party leaders fit one for the other, resulting in total mismatch and electoral losses.

He also talked of "unfit horses" and the need for tired party leaders to make way for a younger lot. He said those who cannot slog should not remain there as stumbling blocks.

"Now we have to differentiate between a racehorse and a wedding horse and lame (langda) horse....The district president has come here, and there will be some of you who work for the Congress party with full strength, and there will be some who are a little tired or who are not in a good mood, who are taking too much tension. Now we have to differentiate between a racehorse and a wedding horse. Earlier, I used to say that there are two types. Kamal Nath had said that the Congress party sometimes sends a racehorse to the wedding procession and sometimes makes the wedding horse stand in the race line. But there is a third category, which is a lame (langda) horse, so we have to differentiate. We have to retire the lame horse, so this change has to be brought," he said.

