AICC social media department passes resolution to make Rahul Gandhi Congress president

New Delhi: The All India Congress Committee’s (AICC) social media department on Saturday (September 18, 2021) unanimously passed a resolution to make Rahul Gandhi party president `at the earliest`.

The resolution was passed at the national executive meeting of the Congress social media department, `Drishti 2021’ held in New Delhi.

"We believe that only the rights-based approach; the policies of justice or NYAY of Rahul Gandhi can save the country today. He is the only leader in the country who has shown the courage and conviction to hold the fort of truth and welfare of the citizens," read the resolution signed by Chairperson of the social media department Rohan Gupta.

The party’s social media department also noted that the leadership of Rahul Gandhi will bring "a new energy into the party cadre across India."

"We, therefore, unanimously pass the resolution that Rahul Gandhi should take over as President of the Indian National Congress at the earliest," it stated.

Meanwhile, a similar resolution was earlier passed by Delhi Pradesh Mahila Congress.

A state executive meeting chaired by Delhi Mahila Congress Chief Amrita Dhawan was held earlier on Monday, where she read the resolution in the presence of All India Mahila Congress President Netta Desuza.

"In the first state executive meeting of Delhi Pradesh Mahila Congress, I am presenting a proposal to Amrita Dhawan, Mahila Congress President to hand over the reins of the party to former President of the All India Congress Committee, Rahul Gandhi," stated the resolution by Delhi Pradesh Mahila Congress.

All office-bearers and district presidents of Delhi Pradesh Mahila Congress had unanimously presented their consent to make Rahul Gandhi, the party president.

(With ANI inputs)

Live TV