AIIMS INI CET 2023 Admit card to be RELEASED TODAY at aiimsexams.ac.in- Here’s how to download

AIIMS INI CET 2023: All India Institute of Medical Sciences, AIIMS will be releasing the AIIMS INI CET 2023 Admit Card today, November 7, 2022. The admit card for the INI CET Exam for admissions into PG programs in the January 2023 Session will be made available today on the official website, aiimsexams.ac.in, in accordance with the official timetable. The Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test, or INI CET 2023 Exam, will be held by AIIMS to determine admission to postgraduate medical programs such as MD, MS, and M.Ch. (6 years), DM (6 years), and MDS.

The INI CET 2023 exam registration period ran from September 5, 2022, until September 26, 2022. The INI CET admit card is anticipated to be made available today, November 7, 2022, and candidates' final online registration status will also be shown online. AIIMS INI CET 2023 will be held to determine admission to the January 2023 session.

AIIMS INI CET 2023 Admit Card: Important Dates

INI CET Admit Card November 7, 2022 INI CET 2023 Exam Date November 13, 2022 Exam Timings 9 AM to 12 Noon

AIIMS INI CET Admit Card 2023: Here’s how to download

Click on the INI CET 2023 admit card link to be available on this page.

Enter the applicant ID, EUC, password and captcha code

The screen displays the admit card of INI CET for the aspirants

Verify all the details mentioned in the hall ticket

Download and take at least three to four printouts of INI CET admit card

AIIMS New Delhi, AIIMS Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Jodhpur, Nagpur, Patna, Raipur Rishikesh, Bibinagar, Bathinda, Deoghar, Mangalagiri and others, JIPMER Puducherry, NIMHANS Bengaluru, PGIMER Chandigarh, and SCTIMST Trivandrum hold the INI CET Exam for admissions to postgraduate medical courses.