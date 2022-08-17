NewsIndia
INICET COUNSELLING 2022

AIIMS INICET Counselling 2022 Seat Allotment result DECLARED at aiimsexams.ac.in- Direct link here

AIIMS has released the INI CET Counselling round 1 seat allotment result online, on the official website - aiimsexams.ac.in, scroll down for more details.

AIIMS INICET 2022: All India Institute of Medical Sciences, AIIMS INICET Counselling 2022 result for the first round has been released online. On the official website, aiimsexams.ac.in, candidates can now view their AIIMS INICET Counselling 2022 Seat Allotment results. The AIIMS INICET Counselling 2022 Seat Allotment results have been made public for the session beginning in July 2022. Candidates are advised that they may now move forward with the admissions process based on the information provided in the seat allotment result PDF following the announcement of this result.

It should be noted that the PDF of the INI CET Counselling seat allocation result includes the candidate's name, category, and rank. They have thus been assigned institutions for their particular courses. ALSO READ: SAMS Odisha +2 admission merit list 2022 likely to be released TODAY 

AIIMS INICET Counselling 2022; download the result PDF here

AIIMS INICET Counselling 2022: How to check result

  • Candidates must visit the official website of All India Institute of Medical Sciences - aiimsexams.ac.in.
  • On the homepage, click on the link that reads, 'INI CET 2022 Seat Allotment Result for round 1.'
  • A new page would open with the PDF file of seat allotment result.
  • Scroll through it to find your name and allotted institute.
  • Also go through the important instructions given at the end of the document.

According to the AIIMS INICET Counselling 2022 Result notice, “The 1st Round of Seat Allocation for MD/MS/M.Ch.(6 years)/DM(6 years)/MDS, July 2022 Session of Institutes of National Importance, namely, AIIMS New Delhi, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Jodhpur, Nagpur, Patna, Raipur, Rishikesh, Bibinagar, Bathinda, Deoghar, Mangalagiri, JIPMER Puducherry, NIMHANS Bengaluru, PGIMER Chandigarh & SCTIMST, Trivandrum is based on online choices exercised from 11:00 am 05.08.2022 to 5:00 pm 07.08.2022 by the provisionally eligible candidates."

