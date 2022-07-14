NewsIndia
AIIMS JHARKHAND

AIIMS Jharkhand Inaugurated by PM Modi

The first AIIMS in the state of Jharkhand is being constructed with state-of-the-art multi-specialty 750 bed hospital, 100-seater Academic college, 1000-seater auditorium, hostel and residential facilities for the staff and night shelter facilities.

Last Updated: Jul 15, 2022, 10:36 AM IST

AIIMS Jharkhand Inaugurated by PM Modi

Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi inaugurated the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Hospital on 12th July 2022 at Deoghar, Jharkhand. Executed under Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY) by the Ministry of Health and family welfare, this is the first AIIMS in the state of Jharkhand.

The campus is being constructed with state-of-the-art multi-specialty 750 bed hospital, 100-seater Academic college, 1000-seater auditorium, hostel and residential facilities for the staff and night shelter facilities. The architecture of the buildings is inspired from the nearby Baidyanath Temple.

The campus also has the tallest residential towers of 23 floors in Jharkhand. Built in a sprawling campus of over 230 acres, this hospital is the largest in Jharkhand. NBCC Limited awarded the contract for the construction of AIIMS complex to NKG Infrastructure Limited in 2019.

Despite the challenges during the pandemic, there weren’t any compromises made in timelines to construct Ayush – the building, night shelter facility and a part campus, which started in Aug 2021. This Hospital is expected to bring relief to Citizens of Jharkhand who had to travel to nearby states for Quality Medical treatment.

(Above mentioned article is Sponsored Feature, This article is a sponsored publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL)

