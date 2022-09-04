AIIMS NORCET: All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test or AIIMS NORCET 2022 Admit Card is likely to be released today, on September 4, 2022. Once released, candidates will be able to download their NORCET hall tickets from the official website - norcet2022.aiimsexams.ac.in. AIIMS NORCET 2022 Admit Card releasing soon is for the exam scheduled to be held on September 11, 2022. Candidates must note that the NORCET exam will be held on a single day for everyone and the details of timings will be mentioned on the admit card.

AIIMS NORCET 2022: Here is how to download admit card

Go to the official website of the AIIMS i.e aiimsexams.ac.in

Visit the 'Recruitment' Section then go to 'Nursing Officer' and ' Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test(NORCET)-2022'

Click on the admit card link

Enter your details

Download AIIMS Admit Card

Earlier, AIIMS NORCET Admit Card 2022 was supposed to be released yesterday, on September 3, 2022, as per the official schedule. However, with no official update or NORCET admit card download link yet, these hall tickets are now expected today.