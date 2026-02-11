AIIMS positioned 6th in world hospital rankings 2026

World hospital rankings 2026: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS)has been ranked 6th globally in the 2026 Brand Finance Global Top 250 Hospitals report, positioning the country's premier public hospital among the most trusted and high-performing healthcare institutions in the world.

AIIMS features just behind globally renowned names such as Johns Hopkins Medicine, Oxford University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, Stanford University Medical Center, Mass General Brigham, and the Mayo Clinic, all of which are based in the US or the UK. Its presence alongside these institutions highlights India’s growing influence in clinical care, medical education, and research-driven public health.

As per Times of India report, according to the report, AIIMS scored 79.4 in research, reflecting the depth and consistency of its scientific output, and 76.1 in care delivery, underlining its ability to manage complex clinical services while handling exceptionally high patient volumes. With an overall brand strength score of 79.9, AIIMS ranks among the strongest hospital brands worldwide.

Brand Finance also noted that AIIMS enjoys near universal recognition among healthcare professionals globally, particularly for its ability to combine large scale patient care with clinical precision. Its continued capacity to deliver quality healthcare at scale sets it apart, especially in low and middle income country settings.

The report by Brand Finance Global also signals to a deeper shift within the institutions, where research has moved to the centre of its institutional priorities. From translational science to large-scale clinical studies aligned with national health needs, the institute’s expanding research footprint is playing a growing role in shaping both health policy and clinical practice.

AIIMS Director Prof M. Srinivas said the global recognition reflects the institution’s continued commitment to patient-centred care rooted in dignity, affordability, and strong scientific standards.