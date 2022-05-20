New Delhi: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi on Thursday removed the user charges for all diagnostic procedures such as blood tests and X-rays that cost up to Rs 300, according to an official order. However, to recover the foregone revenue on the count, the rates of rooms in the private wards have been revised, officials said. "The undersigned is directed to notify that President, AIIMS is pleased to approve the abolition of user charges for all investigations or laboratory charges currently costing up to Rs 300 per procedure in AIIMS hospital and all centres, with immediate effect," the order issued by AIIMS Medical Superintendent Dr D K Sharma said.

According to another order, the charges for the A-Class or deluxe rooms in the private wards have been doubled from Rs 3,000 to Rs 6,000, while the rate of the B-Class or ordinary rooms has been revised from Rs 2,000 to Rs 3,000.

According to the order, the dietary changes have been increased from Rs 200 to Rs 300 per day.

The 10-day advance deposit for the patients of the A-Class rooms will be Rs 63,000 and for the B-Class rooms, it will be Rs 33,000. The revised charges will be applicable from June 1.