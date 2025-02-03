AIKS Delegation Meets Kiren Rijiju; Demands Minority Status, Commission For Kashmiri Pandits

A delegation from All India Kashmiri Samaj (AIKS), led by its president Ravinder Pandita, met Kiren Rijiju, Minister of Minority Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs, in New Delhi today. They discussed and presented a memorandum seeking minority status and benefits for minorities within the state.

According to Ravinder Pandita, "The minister acknowledged the irony that Kashmiri Hindus are considered a minority in the state but a majority in the union, a situation similar to that in a few other states. He listened attentively to the points raised by AIKS, including the demand for constituting a Minorities Commission in J&K, officially declaring us as a minority, and referred to the Supreme Court’s 2018 directive in a petition by Ankur Sharma, as well as Justice Venkatachaliah's NHRC report."

Pandita further stated, "The minister was informed about past meetings with the National Commission for Minorities (NCM) and the recommendations made. The issue has gained significance after the abrogation of Article 370 and the unification of Jammu & Kashmir."

He added, "We also urged the reopening of Sharda Peeth in PoK, similar to the Kartarpur Corridor. After hearing the delegation, the minister suggested that a larger group should meet the Hon'ble Minister to discuss these political issues. He assured us that he would facilitate a meeting with the Home Ministry."