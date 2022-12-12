topStoriesenglish
AILET 2023 Answer Key to be OUT SOON at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in- Steps to download here

AILET 2023: AILET 2023 exam was conducted on December 11, 2022. NLU Delhi will release the AILET 2023 answer key soon on its official website, details below.

AILET 2023: The National Law University (NLU), Delhi will publish the AILET 2023 answer key for BA LLB, LLM and PhD soon. The AILET 2023 answer key will be published on the university's official website, nationallawuniversitydelhi.in. On December 11, 2022, the university held the All India Law Entrance Test (AILET) 2023. AILET 2023 was held in 39 cities across the country. Through the AILET test, the institution offers 110 seats in the BA LLB programme, 70 seats in the LLM programme, and 18 seats in the PhD programme.

AILET 2023: Here’s how to download

  • Visit the official website of NLU Delhi - nludelhi.ac.in
  • Open the AILET 2023 admission portal
  • Click on the programme-wise AILET 2023 answer key link
  • The answer key will be displayed on the screen
  • Download the answer key and calculate your marks

Candidates can evaluate their potential exam scores and admission prospects after the AILET 2023 solution key is revealed. They will also be allowed to file objections to the AILET 2023 tentative answer key if there is any mismatch. The university will consider the candidates' concerns to the provisional answer key and update it accordingly. The fee for submitting an objection is likely to be Rs. 500 for each objection submitted by the contestants.

