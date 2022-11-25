AILET Admit Card 2023 RELEASED on nationallawuniversitydelhi.in- Direct link to download here

AILET 2023:All India Law Entrance Test or AILET 2023 Admit Card is released. The National Law University, Delhi has announced the AILET Admit Card today, November 25, 2022. Candidates who are appearing for the AILET Exam can download the admit card from nationallawuniversitydelhi.in. Candidates who have registered for the AILET 2023 Exam will be able to download their e-admit cards for the law entrance test today. The AILET admit card is expected to made available on the official candidate portal for NLU Delhi.

AILET 2023 admit card: Steps to download

Visit the NLU, Delhi official website- nationallawuniversitydelhi.in

Login using your registration ID and password.

Click on the download admit card link.

The AILET admit card will appear on the screen.

Download it and take a printout for future reference.

NLU Delhi is conducting the AILET exam for admissions into its various UG, PG and PhD programmes for the academic session of 2023 to 2024. Candidates must note that AILET exam is conducted for admissions into NLU Delhi only. For admissions in other branches of National Law University, candidates must appear for th e CLAT exam.