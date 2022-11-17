AIMA MAT 2022: CBT 1 Admit Card to be RELEASED TODAY at mat.aima.in- Direct link to download here

AIMA MAT 2022: The All India Management Association (AIMA) will issue the Management Aptitude Test (MAT) 2022 admit card for CBT phase 1 in online mode today, November 17, at 2 pm. Registered applicants can access mat.aima.in to instantly download their MAT 2022 admission cards. Students will need to input their login information for the MAT exam 2022, including their email address and password, in order to download the MAT admission card. On November 20, 2022, the Management Aptitude Test (MAT) 2022 CBT phase I will take place. The MAT 2022 admit card is a crucial document that contains information about the exam's timing, reporting times, specific instructions to be followed at the exam centre, and much more.

AIMA MAT hall ticket 2022: Here’s how to download

Step 1: Go to the official website of AIMA MAT - mat.aima.in.

Step 2: Next, find and click on the “Admit Card for MAT CBT 1” link at the middle of the page.

Step 3: It will direct you to the MAT 2022 events page. From there, click on the “Login” link.

Step 4: Then, enter your email id and password.

Step 5: After entering the valid details, click on the “Login” button.

Step 6: Finally, your appropriate MAT admit card for the CBT phase I exam will download automatically in a pdf format.

Step 7: Take a printout of your MAT hall ticket for your future reference.

There will be 200 questions on the MAT 2022 exam, and it will take 150 minutes to complete (2.5 hours). Each right solution will earn a student one mark under the MAT 2022 marking system. Each wrong answer results in a 0.25 mark deduction. The scaled score as a whole is 800.