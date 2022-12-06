AIMA MAT 2022 PBT admit card to be RELEASED TODAY at mat.aima.ac.in- Steps to download here

AIMA MAT 2022: All India Management Association (AIMA) will issue admit cards for the Management Aptitude Test (PBT) December examination today, December 6. It can be downloaded on mat.aima.ac.in by applicants who have submitted an application for the entrance exam. According to the media reports, the admit card would be available by 4 PM today on the official website. On December 11, the admission exam is scheduled (Sunday). Candidates had till December 5 to register for it. MAT is a national exam used to narrow down applicants for admission to MBA and related programs at more than 600 B-Schools nationwide. Candidates can take MAT as an Internet-based test that is remotely proctored, a paper-based test, or a computer-based test (CBT). They have the option to take the exam in more than one modality, but doing so will incur additional costs (e.g., IBT+IBT, PBT+CBT, IBT+PBT, IBT+CBT, CBT+CBT).

AIMA MAT PBT Admit Card 2022: Here’s how to download

Visit the official site of AIMA MAT at mat.aima.in.

On the homepage, click on the admit card link

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The CBT 2 exam will take place on December 17 while the AIMA MAT PBT is planned for December 11.