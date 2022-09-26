NewsIndia
AIMA MAT 2022 September Session Result DECLARED at mat.aima.in- Here’s how to download scorecard

AIMA MAT 2022: The candidates can download the MAT 2022 scorecard on the official website- mat.aima.in using application number, roll number, scroll down for more details.

Sep 26, 2022

AIMA MAT 2022: The All India Management Association, (AIMA) has announced the MAT 2022 result of the September session. Using their application number and roll number, applicants can get their MAT 2022 scorecard on the official website, mat.aima.in. A remote-proctored Internet-based test (IBT), a paper-based test (PBT), and a computer-based test were all used for MAT 2022. (CBT). The paper-based test took place on September 4, the computer-based test (CBT) on September 18, and the internet-based test took place on August 28.

AIMA MAT 2022 Result: Here’s how to download the scorecard

  • Visit the MAT 2022 website- mat.aima.in
  • Click on MAT 2022 September session result link
  • Enter roll number, registration number
  • MAT 2022 September session scorecard will appear on the screen
  • Download, and take a printout for further reference.

AIMA MAT 2022; direct link here

Every year, AIMA administers the Management Aptitude Test (MAT) to applicants seeking admission to PGDM or MBA programs at universities that accept MAT scores. A MAT test will be administered in 2022 for MBA admissions at 600 business schools.

 

 

 

 

 

