AIMA MAT ADMIT CARD 2022

AIMA MAT IBT Admit Card 2022 for Dec 3 exam RELEASED at mat.aima.in- Direct link to download here

AIMA MAT 2022: Candidates get 150 minutes to complete the 200 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) on the MAT exam paper, details below.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 02, 2022, 12:46 PM IST

AIMA MAT 2022: The All India Management Association (AIMA) has issued the Management Aptitude Test (MAT) 2022 admit card for December 3 IBT exam. Candidates can use the official MAT-mat.aima.in website to download their MAT 2022 IBT admission cards online. Candidates must log in using their email ID and password to view their AIMA MAT admission card for 2022. Candidates must confirm the information on their MAT admission card 2022, including their name, form number, roll number, test day, and test time. The candidate must adhere precisely to the time and date specified in the admit card. Before taking the online test, candidates are recommended to carefully study the instructions listed in the admit card for the exam day. 

MAT Admit Card 2022: Here’s how to download

  • Go to the official website-- mat.aima.in
  • Click on the Download/View section and click on the “MAT Admit Card” link
  • On the window, login with the necessary credentials
  • The MAT IBT admit card will be displayed on the screen
  • Download it and print a hard copy for further use.

AIMA MAT Admit Card 2022; direct link to download here

Candidates get 150 minutes to complete the 200 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) on the MAT exam paper. For each accurate response, one mark will be given, and for each erroneous response, 0.25 marks will be taken away.

