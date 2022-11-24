AIMA MAT IBT Admit Card 2022 RELEASED at mat.aima.in- Here’s how to download

AIMA MAT 2022: All India Management Association has released AIMA MAT Admit Card 2022 for IBT exam. Candidates can download their IBT exam admission cards from the AIMA's website at mat.aima.in. The association will administer the IBT exam on November 24, 2022. The test will be given in two sessions, with shift one taking place from 10 am to 12:30 pm and shift two from 4 pm to 6:30 pm. AIMA conducts the Management Aptitude Test, also known as the MAT, to all residents of India as a requirement for admission to MBA postgraduate management programmes provided by 600 business schools. A computer-based test (CBT), a remote proctored internet-based test (IBT), and a paper-based test (PBT) are all used to administer the MAT exam.

AIMA MAT Admit Card 2022: Here’s how to download

Visit the official site of AIMA MAT at mat.aima.in.

Click on AIMA MAT Admit Card 2022 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The MAT 2022 IBT exam will be held on November 24. There are 200 questions in all on the AIMA MAT paper, and they must be answered in 150 minutes. According to the MAT 2022 marking scheme, applicants will receive one mark for each correctly answered question and will lose 0.25 points for each incorrect response.