AIMA MAT PBT Admit Card 2022: All India Management Association (AIMA) MAT Admit cards for Paper Based Test (PBT) will be released on Tuesday (August 30). Candidates who are scheduled to appear in the exam will be download the AIMA MAT PBT admit card at mat.aima.in, once it is released.

Here's how to download AIMA MAT PBT admit card

Visit the official website of AIMA MAT at mat.aima.in On the homepage click on the AIMA PBT admit card link Enter your log-in details and submit Download and take a printout of the admit card

AIMA will conclude the registration process for Paper Based Test (PBT) today, August 29. Interested candidates who have not applied yet can do the same at the official website or the direct link apply here.