Explained | AIMIM Beyond Telangana: BMC Election 2026 Echoes Bihar Seemanchal Success

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) solidified its growth outside Telangana through strong showings in Maharashtra's civic polls, while its influence extends further, with the Owaisi-led party exceeding expectations in recently concluded Bihar Assembly elections 2025.

AIMIM managed to secure 114 seats in Maharashtra's municipal corporation elections, declared January 16, 2026, a jump from 81 seats in select cities during 2017. The victory came through the party's strategic December 2025 campaign, consolidating urban minority areas in India's economic hub.

The key areas for AIMIM were 33 wards in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, 21 in Malegaon, 15 in Amravati, 13 in Nanded, 10 in Dhule, 8 in Mumbai BMC, 6 in Nagpur, and 5 in Thane. While the Mumbai victory remained special as AIMIM’s debut in the city.

The Seemanchal Stronghold: Bihar Assembly Election 2026

While AIMIM’s Bihar performance did the groundwork for the Maharashtra elections. AIMIM’s performance in the Seemanchal region during the Bihar assembly polls, where it managed to retain its 2020 tally even after splitting from the hyped INDIA Bloc.

In the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections, AIMIM maintained a stronghold in the Seemanchal region, encompassing Kishanganj, Araria, Purnia, and Katihar districts with 24 seats and over 60% Muslim voters, securing 5 seats out of 23 contests to retain its stronghold, matching the 2020 tally despite contesting independently after drifting from the INDIA bloc.

AIMIM Beyond Telangana: Presence In Bihar and Maharashtra

While both victories highlight AIMIM’s presence outside Telangana, these victories stem from Asaduddin Owaisi's door-to-door grassroots push and Akhtarul Iman's local machinery targeting neglected Muslim urban and rural pockets on issues like infrastructure and justice, defying internal dissent and ‘outsider’ tags to consolidate minority votes fragmented from Congress-Mahagathbandhan, outpacing NCP(SP) and MNS in Maharashtra while costing INDIA bloc seats in Bihar.

Rising Third Force?

This dual-state momentum, retaining Bihar strongholds independently post-2020 while doubling Maharashtra tallies have positioned AIMIM as a rising third force, while the party eyes the 2029 Maharashtra Assembly polls and beyond by vocal minority advocacy amid BJP dominance.

