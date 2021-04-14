हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Asaduddin Owaisi

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi slams PM Narendra Modi, Mamata Banerjee, says they are 'two sides of same coin'

Owaisi said that PM Modi and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee are brother and sister, who are making fool of people through their statements.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi slams PM Narendra Modi, Mamata Banerjee, says they are &#039;two sides of same coin&#039;

New Delhi: The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday (April 13, 2021) hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and said that they both are two sides of the same coin. 

Asaduddin Owaisi while speaking at a public rally in West Bengal's Asansol said, "There is no difference between Mamata Banerjee and Narendra Modi. They are two sides of the same coin."

The AIMIM chief added, "They are brother and sister, who are making fool of people through their statements."

He attacked the Trinamool Congress-led West Bengal government and said, "I challenge TMC to list things they did for Muslims in last 10 years." 

Asaduddin Owaisi was in West Bengal to campaign for his party which is trying to expand its base in West Bengal like it has in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Maharashtra.

The polling for the first four phases has ended in West Bengal, while the fifth phase will take place on April 17. The result of the eight-phase elections will come out on May 2.

(With inputs from agencies)

