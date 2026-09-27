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  • /AIMIM chief Owaisi calls SIR ‘backdoor NRC’, alleges voter list could be used for NRC

AIMIM chief Owaisi calls SIR ‘backdoor NRC’, alleges voter list could be used for NRC

Owaisi made the remarks on Saturday while reacting to an Opposition protest over the functioning of the Election Commission. He said whether his party would stand “shoulder-to-shoulder” with other Opposition parties was a decision for the future, but reiterated his opposition to the SIR exercise.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 27, 2026, 09:34 AM IST|Updated: Sep 27, 2026, 09:34 AM IST
AIMIM chief Owaisi calls SIR ‘backdoor NRC’, alleges voter list could be used for NRC
Image Credit: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi (Photo Credit: IANS)

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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