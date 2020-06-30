AIMIM's Asaduddin Owaisi takes jibe at PM Narendra Modi, says 'instead of China, PM spoke on chana'

Hyderabad: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday (June 30) hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not speaking the rising border tension with China at Ladakh along the Line of Actual Control.

Taking a jibe at the Prime Minister, The AIMIM leader said that he was to speak on China but ended up speaking on Chana (grains). Not only this, but Owaisi also called out PM Modi for missing out mentioning Eid, a religious holiday celebrated by Muslims, during his today's address to the nation.

"@PMOIndia aaj China par bolna tha, bol gaye CHANA par. Which was also necessary since your unplanned lockdown had left many working people without food. Also noticed that you listed many festivals in coming months but missed Baqr Eid? Chaliye, phir bhi aapko peshgi Eid Mubarak," Owaisi tweeted.

Owaisi has been regularly targeting PM Modi-led central government for the crisis on the border with China, leading to India losing its 20 jawans in recent clash. He had earlier demanded that the government share with the country facts about the extent of Chinese incursions, extent of lapses in Indian decision-making and consequent loss of Indian territory to Chinese occupation.

He had also sought an independent review committee to look into the sequence of events leading up to the loss of Indian lives and territory.