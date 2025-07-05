Aiming To Destroy Terror Ecosystem, Srinagar Police Attaches Property Worth Rs. 1.5 Crores Under UAPA

In a decisive move against the terror ecosystem and to dismantle its supporting infrastructure, Srinagar Police has attached a residential property comprising 8 marlas of land along with the building structure, estimated to be worth approximately Rs. 1.5 crores for sheltering the terrorists.

The property, located at Mir Masjid Mohalla, Shallabagh Khanyar, and falling under Survey Nos. 3674/1147 and 3677/1148 are recorded in the name of Mohammad Yousuf Shah, S/o Hafiz Waliuallah Shah, were attached this morning for sheltering a terrorist.

The attachment has been carried out under the relevant provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in connection with FIR No. 48/2024 under Sections 109 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 7/27 of the Indian Arms Act, of the UAP Act, registered at Police Station Khanyar.

The investigations have established that the property was acquired through illegal proceeds linked to terrorist activities. Acting under Section 25 of the UAP Act, the immovable property has been formally seized and attached following due legal procedure. The owner cannot now sell, lease, or transfer the property in any manner.

Khaniyar Area Encounter

On November 2, 2024, a massive encounter happened in the Khaniyar area, and terrorists were hiding in the same house, which was later attached by police. In that 12-hour-long encounter, Lashkar operational commander Usman Lashkari, a Pakistani terrorist, was killed, and four security personnel were injured. The property was attached by the Srinagar police on Saturday.

J&K Police’s Crackdown

This action is part of the sustained campaign of the Jammu and Kashmir Police to dismantle the terror ecosystem systematically. By targeting and crippling the financial networks of terrorist organizations, the police aims to curb acts detrimental to the security and integrity of the nation.

To crush the terror ecosystem in the state, the police have attached more than a thousand properties till now over the last three years and have also raided hundreds of Over Ground Worker (OGW) houses. Additionally, the properties of those active terrorists who are presently hiding in Pakistan and operating from there are attached.