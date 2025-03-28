AIMPLB Calls For 'Black Armband' Protest Against Waqf Bill Amendment On Alvida Juma

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) emphasized the critical responsibility of every Muslim in the country to oppose the waqf bill amendment and appealed to them to wear black armbands on Alvida Juma, the last Friday of Ramzan, in protest against the Amendment Waqf Bill 2024.

"Alhamdulillah, the strong protests by Muslims at Jantar Mantar in Delhi and Dharna Sthal in Patna have at least caused a stir among BJP's allied parties. Now, a massive protest is also scheduled to take place in Vijayawada on March 29, 2025," AIMPLB Shared a letter in a post X.

In the letter, they describe it as a "sinister conspiracy" that aims to deprive Muslims of their religious and charitable institutions.

"The Waqf Amendment Bill 2025 is a sinister conspiracy aimed at depriving Muslims of their Mosques, Eidgahs, Madrasas, Dargahs, Khanqahs, Graveyards, and charitable institutions. If this bill is passed, hundreds of Mosques, Eidgahs, Madrasas, Graveyards, and numerous charitable institutions will be taken away from us," the letter read.

"Therefore, it is the responsibility of every Muslim in the country to strongly oppose this bill. The All India Muslim Personal Law Board appeals to all Muslims to wear a black armband while coming to the mosque on Jumu'atul Wida as a silent and peaceful expression of grief and protest," the letter added.