AIMPLB to take call on filing Ayodhya verdict review petition in SC today

NEW DELHI: The members of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) will meet on Saturday to decide the further course of action after the Supreme Court’s decision on the Ayodhya Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute case.

According to reports, the AIMPLB meeting will begin around 11.30 am in Uttar Pradesh capital Lucknow.

The crucial meeting is will be held at Darul Uloom Nadwatul Ulama, one of the state’s oldest Islamic institutions in Lucknow, during which the AIMPLB will decide whether or not to file a review petition in the Supreme court over its recent Ayodhya verdict.

Maulana Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahali, a senior member of AIMPLB, had earlier said at least fifty-one executive members would take part in the meeting to discuss Supreme Court’s verdict.

The apex court had on November 9 cleared the way for construction of Ram temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya and ordered the allocation of a five- acre plot at an alternative place to Sunni Waqf Board that was one of the parties in the dispute, for construction of a mosque.

Besides, the fate of five acres of land would also be decided at the meeting, he added.

The meeting would be headed by Maulana Rabey Hasan Nadvi, president of AIMPLB.

AIMPLB member and convener of All India Babri Masjid Action Committee (AIBMAC), Zafaryab Jilani, had said on the day of the verdict that he was not ‘satisfied’ with the judgment and would decide on filing a review petition in the Sunday meeting.

He had also said the board can explore the option of seeking a review through five Muslim litigants and three other Muslim defendants in the Ayodhya case.

Ahead of the AIMPLB meet, Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind (JuH), which is also a party in the case, had said that any alternate land for the mosque, outside the acquired 67 acre, is not acceptable to them.

Another key litigant, UP Sunni Central Waqf Board, has already announced that it would not appeal against the Supreme Court verdict.

The VHP has already stated that the mosque should be built outside the ‘cultural limits of Ayodhya’.