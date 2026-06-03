Air defence boost: Fourth Sudarshan S-400 squadron arrives in India from Russia

The S-400 Sudarshan long-range surface-to-air missile system’s fourth squadron reached India by ship a few days ago and is expected to be deployed in its operational area shortly, according to defence sources. The system forms part of a 2018 contract under which India agreed to procure five S-400 squadrons from Russia.

Three squadrons were delivered around two years ago, while deliveries of the remaining two were delayed due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

During Operation Sindoor in May 2025, the S-400 played a decisive role in countering Pakistan Air Force threats. It achieved the longest recorded surface-to-air kill by downing a high-value Pakistani surveillance aircraft at a range exceeding 300 km.

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The fifth and final squadron under the original contract is anticipated to arrive in India within the next few months.

Separately, the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) has approved the procurement of five additional S-400 squadrons to further strengthen the country’s air defence network.

In parallel, India is advancing its indigenous Project Kusha, the Extended Range Air Defence System, which aims to develop a long-range air defence capability comparable to the S-400, including the ability to engage enemy drones and other aerial threats at extended ranges. Defence major Solar Industries is serving as a development and production partner for the project.

(with ANI inputs)

