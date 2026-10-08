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Air Force Day 2026: Why IAF's next great war won't only be fought with Rafales and Su-30s

The IAF is moving beyond conventional fighter aircraft. Drones, swarms, counter-UAS systems and electronic warfare are taking on a larger role in air operations. Recent exercises and Operation Sindoor have accelerated work on technologies to detect, track and counter unmanned threats.

Written ByTarique Anwar
Published: Oct 08, 2026, 02:58 PM IST|Updated: Oct 08, 2026, 02:59 PM IST
Air Force Day 2026: Why IAF's next great war won't only be fought with Rafales and Su-30s
Image Credit: An aerial display by Indian Air Force aircraft flying in formation during exercise Tarang Shakti 2026 in Jodhpur, Rajasthan. (Representative image: ANI)

About the Author

Tarique Anwar

Tarique Anwar

Tarique Anwar is a senior sub-editor at Zee News English with more than 14 years of experience in journalism. He specialises in politics, policies, data science, international affairs, internal security, strategic studies and environmental reporting, and is known for his strong editorial judgement and clarity-driven storytelling. Over the years, he has worked across some of India’s leading media organisations, including Daily Bhaskar, Firstpost, India Times, National Herald and Outlook, contributing to both field reporting and newsroom desk leadership roles. He has extensively covered three Lok Sabha elections and Assembly elections in Gujarat, Rajasthan, Haryana, Bihar and Delhi, delivering on-ground political insights and data-backed analysis. His work in political and conflict reporting has earned him professional recognition and industry awards. Backed by a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, he contributes to the production of accurate, contextual and impactful journalism that helps readers understand complex national and global developments with clarity and confidence. He can be reached out at tarique.anwar@india.com.

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Air Force Day 2026: Why IAF's next great war won't only be fought with Rafales and Su-30s
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