Air Force staffer arrested for spying, sharing sensitive information with Pakistan

In a major operation, the Rajasthan Police arrested a civilian employee on Sunday at the Chabua Air Force Station in Assam for allegedly spying for Pakistan.



The accused was allegedly transmitting sensitive Air Force intelligence to handlers, exposing a wider espionage network linked to foreign intelligence agencies.



Prafulla Kumar, Additional Director General of Police (Intelligence), stated that the entire case originated in January with the arrest of Jhabararam, a resident of Jaisalmer. During his interrogation and the subsequent investigation, the name of another suspect, Sumit Kumar, surfaced; he was found to be in constant contact with Pakistani intelligence agencies, as per the release.



The investigation revealed that the accused, Sumit Kumar (36), was currently employed as an MTS (Multi-Tasking Staff) at the Air Force Station in Chabua, Dibrugarh, Assam. Abusing his official position, he would gather confidential information related to the Air Force Station and transmit it to Pakistani handlers via social media.



Acting in a joint operation with Air Force Intelligence, New Delhi, a team from Rajasthan Intelligence detained the accused in Chabua and brought him to the Central Interrogation Centre in Jaipur. During a joint interrogation conducted by various intelligence agencies at this facility, it was revealed that the accused had been in contact with a Pakistani intelligence agency since 2023 and was sharing sensitive information in exchange for monetary payments.



The interrogation further revealed that the accused had shared critical information pertaining not only to the Air Force Station in Chabua but also to other military installations, including the Air Force Station in Nal (Bikaner district). This information included details regarding the locations of fighter aircraft, missile systems, and confidential data concerning officers and personnel, the release noted.



Furthermore, the accused assisted Pakistani handlers in creating social media accounts using mobile numbers registered in his own name. In connection with this serious matter, the accused was arrested on March 22 at the Special Police Station, Jaipur (Rajasthan), in a case registered under various sections of the Official Secrets Act, 1923, and the BNS, 2023. This operation has led to a major exposure of a Pakistan-backed espionage network active within the country, and further investigations are underway.