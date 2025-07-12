Air India Plane Crash: After the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) released the preliminary report on AI 171’s June 12 crash, the Airline Pilots' Association of India on Saturday raised concerns over the tone and direction of the investigation. Furthermore, ALPA India President Captain Sam Thomas has urged the government to include them in the ongoing probe into the crash.

According to the AAIB's preliminary report, both fuel control switches supplying fuel to the engines of AI Flight 171 were turned off in quick succession, shutting down both engines.

“The tone and direction of the investigation suggest a bias toward pilot error. We categorically reject this presumption and insist on a fair, fact-based inquiry,” ALPA's official statement said.

“ALPA-I renews its request to be included-- at the very least, as observers--in the investigation process to ensure transparency and accountability,” the statement added.

Air India Crash Report

An Air India flight AI 171, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, went down shortly after taking off from Ahmedabad on June 12. In the incident, 260 individuals were killed, including 229 passengers, 12 crew members, and 19 people on the ground.

As per ANI, flight data recovered from the aircraft's Enhanced Airborne Flight Recorder (EAFR) revealed that the fuel cutoff switches for both engines were inadvertently moved from RUN to CUTOFF, one after the other within a 1-second interval, at an altitude just moments after liftoff. One pilot was heard asking the other, "Why did you cut off?" to which the response was, "I did not."

This uncommanded shutdown triggered the deployment of the Ram Air Turbine (RAT), and the aircraft began losing altitude almost immediately, unable to sustain powered flight.

According to the AAIB, the pilots re-engaged the fuel switches in an attempt to relight both engines. Engine 1 showed signs of recovering thrust, but Engine 2 failed to stabilise. The aircraft, which had briefly reached a speed of 180 knots, was already descending and failed to regain altitude. The final distress call – a “MAYDAY” – was transmitted at 08:09 UTC, just seconds before the aircraft crashed into residential buildings outside the airport perimeter.

Aviation Minister's Reaction

Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol on Saturday urged not to draw conclusions based on the preliminary report released by the AAIB.

Speaking to mediapersons, the MoS Civil Aviation, Murlidhar Mohol, said, “The AAIB has brought out a preliminary report. This is not the final report. Until the final report comes out, we should not arrive at any conclusion. AAIB is an autonomous authority, and the ministry does not interfere in their work.”

The aircraft in the crash had struck several buildings, including the BJ Medical College hostel, causing significant structural and fire damage across five structures.

(with agencies' inputs)